353rd SOAMXS Airmen swap MC-130J engine, maintain readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dilan Cuthbertson and Airman 1st Class Aaron Jollow, both aerospace propulsion journeymen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conduct an engine swap procedure on an MC-130J Commando II Aug. 6, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. As part of the 353rd Special Operations Group, the maintainers enable special operations forces members to maintain a worldwide mobility commitment, participate in Pacific Theater exercises, and support humanitarian and relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

