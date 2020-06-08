353rd SOAMXS Airmen swap MC-130J engine, maintain readiness

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct an engine swap procedure on an MC-130J Commando II Aug. 6, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. As part of the 353rd Special Operations Group, the maintainers enable special operations forces members to maintain a worldwide mobility commitment, participate in Pacific Theater exercises, and support humanitarian and relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

