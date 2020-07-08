Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day

Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Kailea Deleon, Civil Air Patrol Squadron superintendent, renders a salute to Lt. Col. Steven Massie II, 36th Airlift Squadron commander, during the Pilot for a Day program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2020. As Pilot for a Day, Deleon experienced life as a 36th AS pilot from mission briefings, aircrew flight equipment familiarization and a flight in a C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 04:43
|Photo ID:
|6303264
|VIRIN:
|200807-F-VB704-1227
|Resolution:
|4464x3189
|Size:
|301.02 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
