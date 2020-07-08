Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day [Image 15 of 18]

    Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Steven Massie II, 36th Airlift Squadron commander, presents a squadron shirt to Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Kailea Deleon, Civil Air Patrol Squadron superintendent, during the Pilot for a Day program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2020. As Pilot for a Day, Deleon experienced life as a 36th AS pilot from mission briefings, aircrew flight equipment familiarization and a flight in a C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 04:43
    Photo ID: 6303261
    VIRIN: 200807-F-VB704-1216
    Resolution: 2188x1563
    Size: 254.99 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    USPACOM
    Pilot for a Day
    C130J
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    36th Airlift Squadron
    C-130J Super Hercules
    36th AS
    Eagle Airlifter
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    Civil Air Partol Squadron

