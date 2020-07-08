Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day

Senior Airman Logan Mullen (left), 374th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, helps Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Kailea Deleon, Civil Air Patrol Squadron superintendent, try on a parachute during the Pilot for a Day program, Aug. 7, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. As part of the experience, Deleon also tried on a pilot’s helmet, night vision goggles and a survival vest used by a C-130J Super Hercules’s aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
