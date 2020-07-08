Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day

Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Kailea Deleon, Civil Air Patrol Squadron superintendent, looks out the back of a C-130J Super Hercules during the Pilot for a Day program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2020. As Pilot for a Day, Deleon experienced life as a 36th AS pilot from mission briefings, aircrew flight equipment familiarization and a flight in a C-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

