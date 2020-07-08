Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day

Senior Airman Logan Mullen (right), 374th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, shows Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Kailea Deleon (left), Civil Air Patrol Squadron superintendent, the different pilot helmets during the Pilot for a Day program, Aug. 7, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. As part of the experience, Deleon also tried one of the helmets, night vision goggles and a survival vest used by a C-130J Super Hercules’s aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

