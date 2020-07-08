Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day

Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Kailea Deleon (right), Civil Air Patrol Squadron superintendent, and 1st Lt. Alex Atwood (left), 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, walk to the aircraft that they will fly during the Pilot for a Day program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2020. The day included a tour of the squadron, a mission brief, aircrew flight equipment familiarization and a C-130 flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|08.07.2020
|08.11.2020 04:42
|6303254
|200807-F-VB704-1128
|3983x2845
|241.28 KB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
|0
