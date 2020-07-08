Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day [Image 14 of 18]

    Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Kailea Deleon, Civil Air Patrol Squadron superintendent, looks at the wall of past 36th Airlift Squadron pilots during the Pilot for a Day program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2020. As Pilot for a Day, Deleon experienced life as a 36th AS pilot from mission briefings, aircrew flight equipment familiarization and a flight in a C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 04:43
    Photo ID: 6303260
    VIRIN: 200807-F-VB704-1209
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 740.67 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet soars to new heights with Pilot for a Day [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    USPACOM
    Pilot for a Day
    C130J
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    36th Airlift Squadron
    C-130J Super Hercules
    36th AS
    Eagle Airlifter
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    Civil Air Partol Squadron

