    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Col. Edward Johnson, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron incoming commander, speaks to audience members during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. Johnson previously served as the commander of the 349th Medical Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, since December 2015. He was responsible for ensuring Airmen were prepared to rapidly deploy, build and sustain forward based field hospitals to deliver full-spectrum medical care and preventative services worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

