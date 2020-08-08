Col. Edward Johnson, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron incoming commander, speaks to audience members during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. Johnson previously served as the commander of the 349th Medical Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, since December 2015. He was responsible for ensuring Airmen were prepared to rapidly deploy, build and sustain forward based field hospitals to deliver full-spectrum medical care and preventative services worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6301032
|VIRIN:
|200808-F-DA409-0012
|Resolution:
|3128x2086
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT