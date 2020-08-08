Col. Edward Johnson, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron incoming commander, speaks to audience members during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. Johnson previously served as the commander of the 349th Medical Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, since December 2015. He was responsible for ensuring Airmen were prepared to rapidly deploy, build and sustain forward based field hospitals to deliver full-spectrum medical care and preventative services worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 19:42 Photo ID: 6301032 VIRIN: 200808-F-DA409-0012 Resolution: 3128x2086 Size: 3.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.