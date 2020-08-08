Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 8]

    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group commander, returns Col. Edward Johnson’s, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron incoming commander, salute as he assumes command during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic the 624th ASTS guidon was posted and salutes took place instead of the traditional guidon exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 19:38
    Photo ID: 6301031
    VIRIN: 200808-F-DA409-0009
    Resolution: 4949x3299
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    Change of Command
    624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    624th ASTS
    624th Regional Support Group
    624th RSG
    624th CoC
    624th ASTS CoC
    624th ASTS Change of Command
    Col. Edward Johnson
    Col. Lee Bradshaw
    Col. Athanasia Shinas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT