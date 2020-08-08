Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander

Col. Edward Johnson, receives his first salute as the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron commander from Lt. Col. Regan Ramos, 624th ASTS chief of nursing services, during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. The 624th ASTS provides medical support for the entire Group, ensuring oversight of individual health and medical readiness, and deploys qualified personnel and equipment necessary for patient movement required worldwide.The Squadron supports worldwide operations, including exercises, humanitarian relief and disaster response operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

