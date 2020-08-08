Col. Lee Bradshaw, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron outgoing commander, speaks to audience members during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. The 624th ASTS supports worldwide operations, including exercises, humanitarian relief and disaster response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 19:46 Photo ID: 6301027 VIRIN: 200808-F-DA409-0006 Resolution: 4535x3024 Size: 8.09 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.