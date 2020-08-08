Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander

Col. Lee Bradshaw receives one last salute as the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron commander from Lt. Col. Regan Ramos, 624th ASTS chief of nursing services, during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. During his tenure Bradshaw led 96 Airmen in 18 speciality codes and ran the reserve medical unit for more than 300 Reserve Citizen Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

Date Taken: 08.08.2020