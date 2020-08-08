Col. Edward Johnson, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron incoming commander, acknowledges assumption of command with a salute to Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group commander, during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic the 624th ASTS guidon was posted and salutes took place instead of the traditional guidon exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 19:44 Photo ID: 6301028 VIRIN: 200808-F-DA409-0008 Resolution: 5265x3510 Size: 8.44 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.