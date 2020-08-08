Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander

Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group commander, speaks to audience members during the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. The 624th ASTS provides medical support for the entire Group, ensuring oversight of individual health and medical readiness, and deploys qualified personnel and equipment necessary for patient movement required worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

