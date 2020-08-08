Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Col. Lee Bradshaw, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron outgoing commander, during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. Bradshaw distinguished himself in the performance of outstanding service to the U.S. while assigned to the 624th ASTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 19:46
|Photo ID:
|6301026
|VIRIN:
|200808-F-DA409-0005
|Resolution:
|4823x3215
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT