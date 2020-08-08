Reserve Aeromedical Staging Squadron in Pacific welcomes new commander

Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Col. Lee Bradshaw, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron outgoing commander, during the 624th ASTS change of command ceremony in front of the 15th Medical Group building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2020. Bradshaw distinguished himself in the performance of outstanding service to the U.S. while assigned to the 624th ASTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber E. N. Kurka)

