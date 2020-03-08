412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

Senior Airman Timo Timoteo, 25 of Sterling, Colorado, was honored during a memorial service on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3. Timoteo was certified as a Law Enforcement Desk Sergeant, responsible for the safety and security of 11,259 base personnel, 3,800 structures, and six billion dollars in Test Wing assets. Additionally, he was responsible for dispatch, deployment, and command and control of 30 Law Enforcement units for normal and emergency operations. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

