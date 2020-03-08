Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders [Image 10 of 10]

    412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Timo Timoteo, 25 of Sterling, Colorado, was honored during a memorial service on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3. Timoteo was certified as a Law Enforcement Desk Sergeant, responsible for the safety and security of 11,259 base personnel, 3,800 structures, and six billion dollars in Test Wing assets. Additionally, he was responsible for dispatch, deployment, and command and control of 30 Law Enforcement units for normal and emergency operations. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 19:50
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders [Image 10 of 10], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

