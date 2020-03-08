412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

The parents of Staff Sgt. Kylle White react as his posthumous award citation is read aloud during a memorial service for White and two other 412th Security Forces Squadron Defenders at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

