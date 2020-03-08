The 412th Security Forces Squadron held a memorial service honoring three Security Forces Airmen in Hangar 1600 on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3. Staff Sgt. Kylle White, Senior Airman Timo Timoteo and Air 1st Class Corey Jones were all lost earlier this year in separate incidents. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 19:49
|Photo ID:
|6296367
|VIRIN:
|200803-F-HC101-1001
|Resolution:
|7855x4418
|Size:
|18.95 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders [Image 10 of 10], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders
LEAVE A COMMENT