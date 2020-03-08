412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

The 412th Security Forces Squadron held a memorial service honoring three Security Forces Airmen in Hangar 1600 on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3. Staff Sgt. Kylle White, Senior Airman Timo Timoteo and Air 1st Class Corey Jones were all lost earlier this year in separate incidents. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

