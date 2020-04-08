412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Senior Airman Timo Timoteo, 25 of Sterling, Colorado, was honored during a memorial...... read more read more Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Senior Airman Timo Timoteo, 25 of Sterling, Colorado, was honored during a memorial service on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3. Timoteo was certified as a Law Enforcement Desk Sergeant, responsible for the safety and security of 11,259 base personnel, 3,800 structures, and six billion dollars in Test Wing assets. Additionally, he was responsible for dispatch, deployment, and command and control of 30 Law Enforcement units for normal and emergency operations. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem) see less | View Image Page

A limited number of close family, friends and unit members gathered to remember and honor their lives. Service members, civilians, family and friends who were unable to attend the ceremony, were able to view the ceremony via YouTube, Facebook and the Commanders Channel.

Staff Sgt. Kylle White, 24 of Phoenix, Arizona, was a Patrolman on Echo Flight prior to being hired as the squadron’s Capabilities and Development Noncommissioned Officer-in-Charge. In this position he looked for ways to innovate and streamline the Test Wing’s mission for the Air Forces’ second largest installation, which encompasses 308,000 acres, 71 test aircraft, 573 miles of roads and the security of 11,259 base personnel.

Senior Airman Timo Timoteo, 25 of Sterling, Colorado, was a certified as a Law Enforcement Desk Sergeant, responsible for the safety and security of 11,259 base personnel, 3,800 structures, and six billion dollars in Test Wing assets. Additionally, he was responsible for dispatch, deployment, and command and control of 30 Law Enforcement units for normal and emergency operations.

Airman 1st Class Cory Jones Jr., 19 of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Dallas, Texas, was assigned to Alpha Flight and began his five skill level upgrade training and duty position qualification training. Corey was certified as a Response Force Member and Entry Controller.

The ceremony included the Security Forces Defender’s Prayer, a message from Lt. Col. Joseph A Bincarousky Sr., the 412th Security Forces Squadron Commander, and presentation of Flag, Medal and Flowers to the families, Twenty-One gun salute and concluded with the Final Roll Call.

The loss of these Airmen caused considerable grief to the men and women of the 412th Security Forces Squadron, he said.

“The purpose of a unit memorial service is to help the unit as an organization and its members as individuals move towards some sense of closure. Honoring the service and memory of the lost, remembering their comradeship and connection, and incorporating their dedication into the unit’s legacy are important steps for any squadron to carry on its important mission while reflecting on the affection of those who can no longer carry on with us,” Bincarousky said

“For the 412 SFS, this memorial service is trebly vital for finding our momentum again, especially in light of other challenges in 2020. Being hit so hard and so fast with three tragedies, not being able to memorialize them individually due to both COVID-19 and time – the importance of this service today can’t be overstated. And to have all three families here in attendance makes it all the more comprehensive for our Airmen to be able to express their grief, respect and relation,” he added.

It has been a tough year for the 412th SFS and there was no doubt all Defenders were involved in the planning of this incredible event to celebrate the life of these brave men.

“We have had a really rough year and it has made every one of us in the unit feel the repercussions each of the fallen defenders passing. Every one of these defenders left us too early,” said Senior Airman Alexandra Harrison, 412th Security Forces Squadron Standardization Evaluator. “This memorial will give us all the chance to get official closure and move on remembering their unique contributions to not only to our unit, but to this Edwards AFB community”.

The men and women of the 412th SFS continue to achieve mission success through their diligence, efficiency and hard work while bearing fatigue, hardships and pain, Bincarousky said.

“We have amazing leaders and wingmen throughout the organization,” he said. “We’re surrounded by resilience in the form of each other, and the ability to lean on those to our left and to our right through these losses and trying times is what has kept us going, kept us focused on the tasks at hand. Those who needed to take a knee were able to do so because they had the rest of us to lean on.”

“Various services provided by helping agencies on base also supported a number of us, and the feeling of freedom to take advantage of those resources is fostered and encouraged in this unit. We don’t do our job alone, we don’t do our careers alone, and we surely don’t contend with life and loss alone. We have each other,” added Bincarousky.

Following the ceremony, the Defenders had the same mindset: “these Airman may be gone but they will always be loved, forever missed and will never be forgotten. We Have The Watch Now!”