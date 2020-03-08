Lt. Col. Joseph A Bincarousky Sr., the 412th Security Forces Squadron Commander, presents a posthumous Air Force Achievement Medal to Staff Sgt. Kylle White, at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders
