412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

Airman 1st Class Cory Jones Jr., 19 of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Dallas, Texas, was honored during a memorial service on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3. Jones was assigned to Alpha Flight and began his five skill level upgrade training and duty position qualification training. Corey was certified as a Response Force Member and Entry Controller and contributed to the Test Wing’s mission for the Air Forces’ second largest installation, which encompasses 308,000 acres, 71 test aircraft, 573 miles of roads and the security of 11,259 base personnel. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

