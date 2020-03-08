412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

Staff Sgt. Kylle White, 24 of Phoenix, Arizona, was honored during a memorial service on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 3 White was a Patrolman on Echo Flight prior to being hired as the squadron’s Capabilities and Development Noncommissioned Officer-in-Charge. In this position he looked for ways to innovate and streamline the Test Wing’s mission for the Air Forces’ second largest installation, which encompasses 308,000 acres, 71 test aircraft, 573 miles of roads and the security of 11,259 base personnel. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

