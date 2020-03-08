Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders [Image 5 of 10]

    412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Timo Timoteo's father, Ioane, is presented with a folded U.S. flag in honor of his son's memory during a 412th Security Forces Squadron memorial ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Aug. 3. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders [Image 10 of 10], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    412th SFS memorial honors fallen defenders

