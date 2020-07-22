U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joel Bradley, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to refuel aircraft from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the Black Sea, July 22, 2020. Operating within the Black Sea enhances the interoperability of U.S. forces across all domains with credible forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 09:08 Photo ID: 6283244 VIRIN: 200722-F-VS137-1005 Resolution: 2291x1525 Size: 1.61 MB Location: BLACK SEA, BLACK SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.