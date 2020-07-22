100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Squadron, flies in formation along with F-16 Flying Falcon aircraft from the 31st Fighter Wing and the Romanian Air Force, over Romania, July 22, 2020. Operating together enhances the interoperability of U.S. forces across all domains with credible forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

