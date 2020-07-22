Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea [Image 12 of 14]

    100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea

    ROMANIA

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Squadron, flies in formation along with F-16 Flying Falcon aircraft from the 31st Fighter Wing and the Romanian Air Force, over Romania, July 22, 2020. Operating together enhances the interoperability of U.S. forces across all domains with credible forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 09:08
    Photo ID: 6283243
    VIRIN: 200722-F-VS137-1012
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    USAFE
    DOD
    Black
    Air
    England
    Air Refueling
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Black Sea
    100th ARW
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    RAF Milldenhall
    Airmen Operations interoperability

