100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea

Senior Airman Corey Marion, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, reads a flight plan prior to take off at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2020. A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, flew operations over the Black Sea integrating with assets across all domains demonstrating the ability of U.S. forces to operate with international boundaries in the Black Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver )

Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB