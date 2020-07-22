A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing over the Black Sea, July 22, 2020. The KC-135 and F-16 enabled operations in the Black Sea, which demonstrates U.S. forces commitment to our allies and partners in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 09:08
|Photo ID:
|6283242
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-VS137-1009
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|BLACK SEA, BLACK SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT