100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea

A KC-135 assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, prepares to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing over the Black Sea, July 22, 2020. The KC-135 enabled operations in the Black Sea, which demonstrates U.S. forces commitment to our allies and partners in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

