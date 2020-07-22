Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea [Image 10 of 14]

    100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Logan Ingersoll, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot and Maj. Lonnie Hayes, right, 351st ARS instructor pilot, go through a pre flight checklist on a KC-135 assigned to the 100th Refueling Wing at RAF Milldenhall, England, July 22, 2020. The KC-135 flew operations over the Black Sea integrating with assets across all domains demonstrating the ability of U.S. forces to operate with international boundaries in the Black Sea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 09:08
    Photo ID: 6283241
    VIRIN: 200722-F-VS137-1004
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    USAFE
    DOD
    Air
    England
    Allies
    Air Refueling
    Partners
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    U.S Air Forces in Europe
    Black Sea
    100th ARW
    Oliver
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    RAF Milldenhall
    Airmen Operations interoperability

