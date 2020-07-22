100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, rests on the flight line prior to takeoff at RAF Milldenhall, England, July 22, 2020. The KC-135 flew operations over the Black Sea integrating with assets across all domains demonstrating the ability of U.S. forces to operate with international boundaries in the Black Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

