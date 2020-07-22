100th ARW, 31st FW integrate with US Assets over the Black Sea

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing flies over the Black Sea, July 22, 2020. The F-16 flew operations over the Black Sea integrating with assets across all domains demonstrating the ability of U.S. forces to operate within international boundaries in the Black Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

