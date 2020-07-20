F-22 Alaska Performance

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies across the Alaskan mountain range during a performance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. The F-22 Demo Team travels to air shows all across the world to showcase the performance and capabilities of the world's premier 5th-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

