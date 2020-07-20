U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs a minimum radius turn at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. The F-22's maneuverability allows it to turn on a dime, pulling upwards of nine times the force of gravity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 01:00
|Photo ID:
|6280804
|VIRIN:
|200710-F-VA182-1041
|Resolution:
|2970x1980
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 Alaska Performance [Image 18 of 18], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT