Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-22 Alaska Performance [Image 11 of 18]

    F-22 Alaska Performance

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs a minimum radius turn at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. The F-22's maneuverability allows it to turn on a dime, pulling upwards of nine times the force of gravity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 01:00
    Photo ID: 6280804
    VIRIN: 200710-F-VA182-1041
    Resolution: 2970x1980
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Alaska Performance [Image 18 of 18], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    200710-F-VA182-1001
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Crew Chief
    Team
    Air Show
    Raptor
    F-22 Raptor
    Airman Magazine
    Aircraft
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Maintainers
    JBER
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    FlyFightWin
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
    AimHigh
    KnowYourMil
    ACC Demo Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT