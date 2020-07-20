F-22 Alaska Performance

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs the 'Dedication Pass' maneuver during a performance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. This maneuver is dedicated to all the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm

