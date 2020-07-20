F-22 Alaska Performance

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, prepares to launch out during a performance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. Maj. Gunderson has over 1,500 hours flying both the F-15 Eagle and F-22 Raptor and is in his first year as commander of the F-22 Raptor Demo Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

