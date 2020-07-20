200710-F-VA182-1001

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, executes the 'Power Loop' maneuver during a performance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. This maneuver utilizes the thrust vectoring technology unique to the F-22 that allow the aircraft to rotate through the air and back to level flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

