Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-22 Alaska Performance [Image 7 of 18]

    F-22 Alaska Performance

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs the 'Dedication Pass' maneuver during a performance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. This maneuver is dedicated to all the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 01:00
    Photo ID: 6280800
    VIRIN: 200710-F-VA182-1037
    Resolution: 3181x2121
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Alaska Performance [Image 18 of 18], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    200710-F-VA182-1001
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance
    F-22 Alaska Performance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Crew Chief
    Team
    Air Show
    Raptor
    F-22 Raptor
    Airman Magazine
    Aircraft
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Maintainers
    JBER
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    FlyFightWin
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
    AimHigh
    KnowYourMil
    ACC Demo Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT