F-22 Alaska Performance

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, pulls into the vertical during a demonstration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. The F-22's combined 70,000 lbs of thrust allows the aircraft to leap straight up into the air at 90 degrees nose high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

