200710-N-LZ839-1026

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) - Retail Services Specialist Seaman Taliba Solim, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), cuts the hair of Operations Specialist 2nd Class Mason Pilger, also assigned to Bataan, in the barber shop, July 10. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 14:37 Photo ID: 6271974 VIRIN: 200709-N-LZ839-1026 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 583.64 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Barber Shop [Image 10 of 10], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.