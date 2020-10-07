Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Supply

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Supply

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200710-N-GC472-1014
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) - Lance Cpl. Henry Moratayafarfan, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares a meal in the wardroom galley aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), July 10, 2020. Bataan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 14:47
    Photo ID: 6271966
    VIRIN: 200710-N-GC472-1014
    Resolution: 5985x4275
    Size: 842.71 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Supply, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

