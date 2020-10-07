200710-N-GC472-1014

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) - Lance Cpl. Henry Moratayafarfan, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares a meal in the wardroom galley aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), July 10, 2020. Bataan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 14:47 Photo ID: 6271966 VIRIN: 200710-N-GC472-1014 Resolution: 5985x4275 Size: 842.71 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Supply [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.