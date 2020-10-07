USS Bataan (LHD 5) AIMD

200710-N-GC472-1060
ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jaushauwn Solis, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), secures equipment in the ship's hangar bay, July 10, 2020. Bataan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)
