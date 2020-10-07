USS Bataan (LHD 5) Communications

200710-N-GC472-1049

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) - Interior Communications Electrician Josh Spallinger, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), performs maintenance on a telephone, July 10, 2020. Bataan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

