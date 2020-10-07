200710-N-LZ839-1010

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) - Command Master Chief Shawn Isbell, the command master chief of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), speaks to Sailors on the ship's mess decks, July 10. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) CMC [Image 10 of 10], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.