ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) - Religious Programs Specialist Seaman Recruit Samantha Thurwanger, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), prepares a meal in the ship's wardroom galley, July 10, 2020. Bataan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

USS Bataan (LHD 5) Supply