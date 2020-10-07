Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) CMC

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) CMC

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200710-N-LZ839-1006
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) - Command Master Chief Shawn Isbell, the command master chief of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), speaks to Sailors on the ship's mess decks, July 10. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

