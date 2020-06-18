U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Danny Babauta, Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, hangs from monkey bars during an obstacle course while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 18, 2020. The obstacle course consisted of a rope climb, high wall, low crawl, and a variety of other obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Lawrence Broadnax/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 17:42 Photo ID: 6269310 VIRIN: 200618-A-AD012-435 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 24.39 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Lawrence Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.