    Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10]

    Jungle Operations Training Course 2020

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Danny Babauta, Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, hangs from monkey bars during an obstacle course while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 18, 2020. The obstacle course consisted of a rope climb, high wall, low crawl, and a variety of other obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Lawrence Broadnax/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 17:42
    Photo ID: 6269310
    VIRIN: 200618-A-AD012-435
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.39 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Lawrence Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25TH INFANTRY DIVISION
    CSM
    USARPAC
    US ARMY
    TROPIC LIGHTNING
    LIGHTNING ACADEMY
    JOTC
    INDOPACOM

