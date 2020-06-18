U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Danny Babauta, Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, hangs from monkey bars during an obstacle course while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 18, 2020. The obstacle course consisted of a rope climb, high wall, low crawl, and a variety of other obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Lawrence Broadnax/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6269310
|VIRIN:
|200618-A-AD012-435
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.39 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Lawrence Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT