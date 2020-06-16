A U.S. Army Soldier pulls himself across a one-rope bridge rope system during the culminating exercise patrol lanes while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 16, 2020. The one-rope bridge is a rope system that allows Soldiers to transport personnel and equipment across a body of water by securing a rope to each side. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Lawrence Broadnax/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Lawrence Broadnax