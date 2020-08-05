Jungle Operations Training Course 2020

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Bryant, Lighting Academy instructor, observes students practicing techniques for a z-pulley rope system during the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Schofield Barracks East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, June 8, 2020. Day-one of JOTC consists of student evaluations for 12 critical knots, three harnesses, and two rope systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

