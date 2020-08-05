U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Bryant, Lighting Academy instructor, observes students practicing techniques for a z-pulley rope system during the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Schofield Barracks East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, June 8, 2020. Day-one of JOTC consists of student evaluations for 12 critical knots, three harnesses, and two rope systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6269299
|VIRIN:
|200608-A-TD292-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.86 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
